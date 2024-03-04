Escape Room Adventure in Altea

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 12:30

Cells in Alcatraz https://www.excapexperience.com

Escape Room Altea is a unique experience, with the basis of the game being to form a team and manage to decipher the puzzles and challenges. In a limited time, in which the adrenaline will flow, the team needs to work together. Everyone can take part, couples, friends, family. Use all your senses and work as a team to reach the goal… Escape!

There are two incredible themed experiences to try at Escape Room Altea. The first is an astonishing replication of the infamous prison, Alcatraz.

In 1934, the US Department of Justice turned Alcatraz Island into a federal penitentiary, the first maximum security prison in the US. There were many secrets behind those walls, which housed the worst criminals of the time. Alcatraz soon became known as “The Rock” and housed criminals considered too dangerous for other prisons on the continent, such as Al Capone himself.

The Rock was designed so that no prisoner could ever escape. After numerous escape attempts throughout its history, the prison claimed that no one had ever successfully escaped. But one early morning in June 1962, three prisoners managed to outwit the guards and it is believed that their escape was successful as no trace of them was ever found.

How did they get past the guards, what was their escape route, how did they manage to escape from Alcatraz? This is still one of the greatest mysteries and now, maybe your team will discover their secrets.

The second themed experience is for larger groups. Ideal for families: children, teenagers and adults.

Legend has it that there is an enchanted forest called ‘Naturia’.

Fairies, goblins and forest animals are disappearing and little by little the forest is losing its light and colour. The Elder Wizard, who lives in Naturia, is unable to restore order to the four kingdoms that feed the Great Sacred Tree, which gives life, light and colour to the world of Naturia. The forest will die unless the Great Tree is brought back to life.

Only the bravest of people can save this world and bring magic back to the lands of Naturia.