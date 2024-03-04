Finance Roundup for Spain and the UK

By Linda Hall • Updated: 04 Mar 2024 • 11:41

MOTORWAY CONCESSIONS: Ferrovial's principal dividend contributors Credit: ferrovial.com

Doubled up FERROVIAL reported net profits of €460 million in 2023, compared with €186 million in 2022.

Revenue for the Spanish infrastructure multinational also rose by 13.2 per cent to €8.5 billion last year.

The “very good 2023 performance” was aided by motorway concessions in the US and Canada, Ferrovial’s chief executive Ignacio Madridejos said on February 27.

Texas Managed Lanes and the Ontario Highway 407 in Canada were principal dividend contributors, owing to increased traffic, Madridejos said.

Ferrovial disconcerted the Spanish government and surprised investors with its announcement in March 2022 that it was relocating its headquarters to the Netherlands.

The move, it said at the time, would make it easier to list its shares on the New York stock exchange while expanding its operations and investor base in the US.

Bridgwater plum TATA GROUP, India’s largest conglomerate, confirmed Bridgwater (Somerset) as the location for a £4 billion (€4.68 billion) battery factory.

The plant on land near the M5 would bring approximately 4,000 jobs to the area, said Tom Flack, chief executive of Tata’s battery division, Agratas.

Bridgwater was widely backed for the factory after Tata revealed in July 2023 that it would build a gigafactory in the UK after securing £500 million (€584.8 million) in subsidies from the UK government.

Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Tata, would be the first customers for the batteries, Agratas sources said.

Grifols fights back THE National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) is scrutinising recently-submitted information from Grifols.

Since January 2024, the Barcelona-based pharmaceuticals company has been under attack from Gotham City Research, accused of false accounting although CNMV chairman Rodrigo Buenaventura revealed that they were also examining the short-seller’s own operations.

Gotham City’s allegations, first made in January 2024, have been responsible for demolishing Grifols’ market value by billions of euros despite the company’s continued rebuttals.

“We still need a few more weeks to complete our analysis,” Buenaventura announced to the Spanish media when presenting the CNMV’s programme for 2024 at the end of February.

Game over SONY will dismiss 8 per cent of its PlayStation employees worldwide, affecting 900 jobs.

PlayStation’s London Studio is to close entirely, the company confirmed.

In an email to employees, PlayStation’s chief executive and chairman, Jim Ryan, described the move as “sad news” and said it was “a difficult day” at the company.

“Tough decisions have become inevitable,” he added.

The staff cuts follow rival Microsoft’s decision to lay off 1,900 of its gaming division staff, including those at Activision-Blizzard which it acquired in October 2023.

That’s rich THE wealth of Spain’s richest residents increased by 16.1 per cent in 2023 to a total of €320.5 billion, 81 per cent more than in 2013.

According to “Spain’s 200 richest people” compiled by national daily El Mundo, 84 of them watched their fortunes grow by double figures and for 36 the increase topped 20 per cent. Only 30 per cent saw their assets shrink, El Mundo found.

Inevitably, the list was headed by Inditex founder Amancio Ortega, whose fortune soared by 53 per cent to €93.9 billion in 2023.

Bidding war BRITISH haulier Wincanton is in the sights of both France’s Ceva Logistics and GXO Logistics from the US.

Ceva has upped its original £600 million (€701.2 million) offer to £802 million (€937.2 million) but could be pipped by GXO, although Wincanton’s board allegedly prefer a deal with the French company.

Meanwhile, Wincanton – which transports groceries for Sainsbury’s and Morrisons – is obliged under the Takeover Code to provide the new suitor with due diligence information, to assist it in deciding whether to make a rival offer.