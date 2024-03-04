Generous benefactor’s last wish

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 13:26

House donated to Muro City Council. Credit: Google Maps.com

The Muro City Council is set to honour Jose Miguel Gonzalez Simon, a resident who left a significant legacy to the town, by naming a street after him.

Gonzalez Simon, who was not born in Muro but lived there at the time of his passing, bequeathed his entire estate, including a duplex on Calle Comunes de Can Oliver, an Alcudia apartment, and around €120,000 in cash, to the municipality.

The total valued at approximately €400,000, these assets are to be sold with the proceeds aimed at buying land for green areas and parking spaces.

The mayor of Muro, Miquel Porquer, explained the decision, saying, ‘Our initial idea was to allocate the housing to Social Services for women victims of sexist violence, but it is not possible because it is not a municipal jurisdiction.

‘We are obliged to allocate the assets to the acquisition of assets, and we think that the most necessary thing is to buy plots of land to allocate them to public uses such as green areas or parking, which are always needed.’

This act of kindness not only enriches the community infrastructure but also sets a precedent for philanthropy in Mallorca. The dedication of ‘Jose Miguel Gonzalez Simon’ street will forever memorialise his generous spirit and love for his adopted town.