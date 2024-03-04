Generous benefactor’s last wish

By John Ensor •
Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 13:26
House donated to Muro City Council.
Credit: Google Maps.com
The Muro City Council is set to honour Jose Miguel Gonzalez Simon, a resident who left a significant legacy to the town, by naming a street after him.
Gonzalez Simon, who was not born in Muro but lived there at the time of his passing, bequeathed his entire estate, including a duplex on Calle Comunes de Can Oliver, an Alcudia apartment, and around €120,000 in cash, to the municipality.
The total valued at approximately €400,000, these assets are to be sold with the proceeds aimed at buying land for green areas and parking spaces.
The mayor of Muro, Miquel Porquer, explained the decision, saying, ‘Our initial idea was to allocate the housing to Social Services for women victims of sexist violence, but it is not possible because it is not a municipal jurisdiction.
‘We are obliged to allocate the assets to the acquisition of assets, and we think that the most necessary thing is to buy plots of land to allocate them to public uses such as green areas or parking, which are always needed.’
This act of kindness not only enriches the community infrastructure but also sets a precedent for philanthropy in Mallorca. The dedication of ‘Jose Miguel Gonzalez Simon’ street will forever memorialise his generous spirit and love for his adopted town.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.