Mallorca promotions in Berlin

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 15:16

Mallorca will be represented at the Berlin International Tourism Fair Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

In an exciting development for Mallorca’s tourism and cultural scene, the island is gearing up to promote two major events at the Berlin International Tourism Fair (ITB).

Antonia Roca, Vice President of the Consell de Mallorca and Minister of Culture and Heritage, has underscored the importance of integrating high-quality cultural offerings into the island’s tourism strategy, such as the Cap Rocat Festival and the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival.

‘Quality cultural offerings are a fundamental tool,’ Roca affirms, praising the synergy of public-private partnerships in bringing innovative ideas to fruition.

The Cap Rocat Festival is renowned for its classical music performances, and positions Mallorca as a global focal point for lyrical artistry, blending top-tier talent with the island’s unmatched natural beauty.

On the other hand, the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival serves as a beacon for filmmakers worldwide, turning the island into a vibrant cultural cinema centre during the off-peak season.

Both events are backed financially by the Consell de Mallorca and benefiting from venue support, are set to share their latest updates and program details at the upcoming ITB on Wednesday, March 6.

This initiative marks a significant step in Mallorca’s commitment to responsible tourism, leveraging cultural richness to enhance the visitor experience and foster a sustainable tourist model.

As Mallorca presents these cultural jewels on the international stage, the island reinforces its status as a year-round destination for discerning travellers and culture enthusiasts alike.