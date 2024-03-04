Mallorca’s majestic mountain run

By John Ensor • Updated: 04 Mar 2024 • 19:45

The Galatzo Trail. Credit: galatzotrail/Instagram.com

Mallorca offers more than just beaches and sunshine, it’s also home to the Galatzo Trail, a remarkable event that takes the breath away in more ways than one.

Set in the picturesque Serra de Tramuntana mountains, the race, which takes place on Sunday, March 10, invites runners to the Finca Publica Galatzo sprawling estate in Calvia’s north, nestled at the foot of the Galatzo mountain.

Participants can choose between the 43km Galatzo Legend and the 23km Galatzo Half, both routes winding through the estate’s scenic trails.

Nearly the entire course lies within the Finca Publica Galatzo, bordered by Puigpunyent, Estellencs, and Andratx.

The area is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Serra de Tramuntana and is renowned for its idyllic landscapes and natural beauty. The race promises not just a physical challenge but an immersive experience in one of the world’s most beautiful natural reserves.

The event begins and ends in the charming town of Es Capdella, offering runners and spectators alike a taste of Mallorca’s traditional village life. This unique trail-running experience highlights the island’s diverse offerings, from its rugged mountains to its rich cultural heritage.

Whether you’re a seasoned marathoner or a casual runner, the Galatzo Trail offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with nature, challenge yourself, and explore the hidden treasures of Mallorca.

Why not go along to experience the true spirit of the island, where every step unveils the natural wonders that make Mallorca a destination like no other.