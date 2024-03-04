Mallorca’s majestic mountain run

By John Ensor •
Updated: 04 Mar 2024 • 19:45
The Galatzo Trail.
Credit: galatzotrail/Instagram.com
Mallorca offers more than just beaches and sunshine, it’s also home to the Galatzo Trail, a remarkable event that takes the breath away in more ways than one.
Set in the picturesque Serra de Tramuntana mountains, the race, which takes place on Sunday, March 10, invites runners to the Finca Publica Galatzo sprawling estate in Calvia’s north, nestled at the foot of the Galatzo mountain.
Participants can choose between the 43km Galatzo Legend and the 23km Galatzo Half, both routes winding through the estate’s scenic trails.
Nearly the entire course lies within the Finca Publica Galatzo, bordered by Puigpunyent, Estellencs, and Andratx.
The area is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Serra de Tramuntana and is renowned for its idyllic landscapes and natural beauty. The race promises not just a physical challenge but an immersive experience in one of the world’s most beautiful natural reserves.
The event begins and ends in the charming town of Es Capdella, offering runners and spectators alike a taste of Mallorca’s traditional village life. This unique trail-running experience highlights the island’s diverse offerings, from its rugged mountains to its rich cultural heritage.
Whether you’re a seasoned marathoner or a casual runner, the Galatzo Trail offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with nature, challenge yourself, and explore the hidden treasures of Mallorca.
Why not go along to experience the true spirit of the island, where every step unveils the natural wonders that make Mallorca a destination like no other.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.