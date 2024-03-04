National Geographic’s top whitewashed villages

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 21:21

The Whitewashed Corner of Axarquia Image: Shutterstock/ PhotoFires

NATIONAL Geographic Travel recommends going all-in on the charm of white villages in the Málaga province, with Nerja, Frigiliana, and El Acebuchal in Cómpeta taking the spotlight. The picturesque landscape with whitewashed houses, historical monuments, and natural wonders, once again shines for Axarquia.

Landmarks of Nerja: From Balcón de Europa to Historic Churches

Nerja dubbed the ‘Costa del Sol gem,’ boasts a third of its population as international residents attracted by its pleasant climate, coastal beauty, and Andalucian vibes. National Geographic highlights landmarks like the iconic Balcón de Europa, the Parque de Verano Azul, and the historic Church of El Salvador, encouraging visitors to wander through flower-covered balconies and narrow streets.

Frigiliana’s Barribarto: Exploring La Axarquía’s Most Beautiful Town

Frigiliana, considered one of La Axarquía’s most beautiful towns, captivates with its charming Barribarto, an old quarter with whitewashed walls, flower pots, and hidden courtyards. The village, part of the White Villages Route, invites exploration of its historic church, and remnants of a 9th-century castle.

El Acebuchal’s Tranquil Streets: A Hidden Gem in Sierra Tejeda

El Acebuchal, in the Sierra Tejeda, Almijara, and Alhama Natural Park, stands out, just eight kilometres from Frigiliana. Abandoned for 50 years after depopulation in 1949, the village has been revived by a couple, transforming it into a haven with tiled, serene streets a true paradise concealed in the mountains.

For more Axarquia news click here