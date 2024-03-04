Palma’s pedestrian safety: New sound traffic lights

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 18:19

Avinguda de la Argentina, Palma. Credit: Google Maps.com

Palma City Council, in collaboration with ONCE, has introduced three sound traffic lights in various parts of the city.

In an initiative aimed at improving road safety and accessibility, this development is a part of the ongoing efforts to meet the demands of the blind community, ensuring safer navigation at key pedestrian crossings.

The Deputy Mayor of Mobility, Toni Deudero, sanctioned the installation following a proposal by ONCE’s rehabilitation technicians. These new installations are located at the crossings of Carrer de Caro with Avinguda de Argentina, Avinguda de la Argentina with Carrer de Sant Magi, and Carrer d’Arago with Carrer de Faust Morell and Carrer de Gabriel Maura.

Deudero underscored the importance of accommodating the mobility and accessibility needs of visually impaired individuals: ‘It is essential to support this group in everything related to mobility and road accessibility… all constructive proposals that come from the ONCE will be attended to.’

This initiative is not the end of the collaboration between the City Council and ONCE, as both entities continue to explore other areas to enhance the quality of life for the visually impaired.

Notably, during the last Taxi Roundtable, ONCE’s representative in the Balearic Islands, Alejandra Luque, voiced the concerns and requirements of the visually impaired community to improve taxi services.

Furthermore, the commitment to installing more sound traffic lights as requested by ONCE signifies a proactive approach to inclusivity and accessibility in Palma.

The partnership between the City Council and ONCE is a testament to the shared goal of making the city’s streets safer and more navigable for everyone, regardless of their physical abilities.

‘There is no doubt that we will continue to install sound traffic lights in different streets of Palma, as long as ONCE requests it,’ Deudero affirmed, highlighting a future of continued improvements and inclusivity on the streets of Mallorca’s capital.