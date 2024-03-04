Pandas return from Spain to China

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 11:45

A pair of pandas Credit: Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz, Pexels

Five pandas have now returned to China to be with the rest of their family, undergoing a 12-hour flight.

The pair of pandas lived in the zoo of Spain´s capital since 2007. They had a girl born in 2016 and male twins in 2021. The five of them lived in Madrid but had the rest of the family in China, Chengdu, in the Sichuan province.

It was a 12-hour flight but the authorities have confirmed that the animals experienced no health concerns and are being taken care of in good conditions.

According to the adopted rules, cubs of giant pandas that were born outside of China were returned to the country to avoid inbreeding.

Based on the signed agreement between the two countries, another pair of young pandas will soon be sent to Madrid.

The goal of these actions is to “strengthen the friendship of the two nations through the animals.”