By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 13:17

Paw-some day out: Enjoy Barkinside's Boot Fair in Hondon de las Frailes. Image: Barkinside / Facebook.

Get ready for a paw-some day out at the Barkinside Boot Fair and Open Market on Sunday, March 17, at the Tipsy Terrace in Hondon de La Frailes!

Barkinside is on a mission to give every dog a second chance, rescuing furry friends from all corners of Spain.

They welcome dogs of all ages, sizes, and health conditions with open arms.

If you’re interested in learning more about their sanctuary, head over to their website at barkinsideanimalsanctuary.com or drop an email to barkinside69@aol.co.uk.

For the Boot Fair and Open Market, sellers can arrive from 8:00 AM to set up their stalls for the visitors and buyers expected from 10:00 AM.

If you’re interested in booking a space for a stall at only €10, call (+34) 697122883.

Explore a wide variety of stalls offering bargains galore, including bric-a-brac, clothes, cakes, homemade crafts, and goodies. It’s a perfect opportunity to enjoy a leisurely morning shopping spree and support the abandoned and rescued dogs in the care of Barkinside.

Refreshments and food, including breakfast options, will be available.

For lunch reservations, you can contact the Tipsy Terrace directly at Calle Padre Claret, 18, 03689 Hondon de las Frailes, Alicante, or call (+34) 655 18 65 90.