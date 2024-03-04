Pitch perfect: Pilarmonics Chorus set to shine at BIBA

By Catherine McGeer •
Chasing Barbershop Dreams
Image: Sue Airey/ Pilarmonics Chorus
THE Pilarmonics Chorus based in Dolores de Pacheco is working hard to hone their skills to perfect their harmonies. Beyond routine rehearsals, their focus is now split as they diligently prepare to go compete with the newly-formed international chorus ‘Sparkle & Shine’ at the highly-anticipated annual BIBA (Barbershop of Iberia Association) ‘En Armonia’ (In Harmony) convention in Calpe, taking place from April 4 to 7.
This year’s convention is shaping up to be a dazzling affair, boasting performances by world-renowned quartet Vocal Spectrum, flying in from the US. Joining them on the stage are last year’s LABBS gold medal chorus, Cheshire Chords, and ladies’ gold medal quartet, Barberlicious.
With over 700 Barbershop singers from across Europe competing for the prestigious Chorus and Quartet medals, the weekend promises an immersive musical experience. Pilarmonics, eager to be part of this grand celebration, anticipates forging new connections and rekindling old friendships.
If you would like to become a member of the Pilarmonics and subsequently the Iberian Barbershop family, the invitation is open. Enthusiasts of Barbershop and modern acapella are encouraged to reach out. Contact them at presidentpilarmonics01@gmail.com or attend their Thursday evening rehearsals at Centro Cívico, Dolores de Pacheco, starting at 6:45 pm. Pilarmonics extends a warm welcome to all who share a passion for music.
