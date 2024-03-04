Spain´s plan to combat obesity

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 04 Mar 2024 • 15:13

Family dinner with broccoli Credit: Cottonbro studio, Pexels

As March 4th marked World Obesity Day, the Spanish government refocused on improving the health conditions of its citizens.

Nearly eight million people in Spain are overweight, especially men and children and INE (National Institute of Statistics) has revealed that 11 million of the residents do not practice sports.

The reasons for the decline in healthy lifestyles have proven to be intermittently linked to the nation´s economy.

The lack of economic resources leads to the prioritising of refined and processed foods over fresh products in the country. Low-income families struggle to purchase nutritious products and often opt for processed foods.

Spain´s NAOS Strategy (Strategy for Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity Prevention) has been implemented to address these issues. Since 2013, there has been the Nutrition and Obesity Study Observatory to monitor the food and restaurant industry.

In the same year, The Gasol Foundation was founded, supported by Spain´s Prime Minister. Some of its aims are to generate a social ecosystem that promotes physical activity and healthy eating, deconstructing the cultural, economic and educational systems.