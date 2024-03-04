Spain´s plan to combat obesity

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 04 Mar 2024 • 15:13
Family dinner with broccoli
Credit: Cottonbro studio, Pexels
As March 4th marked World Obesity Day, the Spanish government refocused on improving the health conditions of its citizens.
Nearly eight million people in Spain are overweight, especially men and children and INE (National Institute of Statistics) has revealed that 11 million of the residents do not practice sports.
The reasons for the decline in healthy lifestyles have proven to be intermittently linked to the nation´s economy.
The lack of economic resources leads to the prioritising of refined and processed foods over fresh products in the country. Low-income families struggle to purchase nutritious products and often opt for processed foods.
Spain´s NAOS Strategy (Strategy for Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity Prevention) has been implemented to address these issues. Since 2013, there has been the Nutrition and Obesity Study Observatory to monitor the food and restaurant industry.
In the same year, The Gasol Foundation was founded, supported by Spain´s Prime Minister. Some of its aims are to generate a social ecosystem that promotes physical activity and healthy eating, deconstructing the cultural, economic and educational systems.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.