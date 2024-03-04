Succulent Valencian Orange Season

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 9:30

Oranges Credit:Engin Akyurt: https://www.pexels.com

One of the things that people from other countries come to enjoy in Spain is the ability to eat fresh produce, in season, all year round. Every few weeks something new and delicious graces our tables and we’re able to benefit from the incredible flavour, affordability, and abundance of beautiful fruit.

Right now, we are in the full, beaming glory of Valencian Orange season. Well-known and exported worldwide, it is one of the most sought after varieties in the citrus world. The favourable climate and soil of the Valencian region have shaped the unique characteristics of this orange. The abundant sunlight of the Mediterranean climate provides the ideal conditions for growth, resulting in a perfect balance of sugars and acidity.

Packed with vitamin C, fibre and antioxidants, these fruits are a gift at the end of winter and many Spanish people firmly believe that eating plenty of oranges repels colds and viruses. Spanish people love their oranges, consuming on average five times more per person per year than the average in the UK.

Valencian orange groves cover an area of more than 120,000 hectares but that area is decreasing. This year, we are again struggling with drought in Spain and water shortages take their toll on orange production. An adult orange tree needs 50 to 80 litres of water a day. In many cases in many cases, farmers have given up on the hard labour and sold out to developers. The role of the orange as a symbol of Spain persists.