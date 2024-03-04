Turmeric trailblazers: Spanish farmers spice up Andalucía

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 20:20
Spicing up Axarquia
Image: Shutterstock/ SOMMAI
IN the picturesque town of Torrox, a couple of farmers, David Ruiz and Guadalupe Martín, have successfully cultivated turmeric, a plant native to India renowned for its root, used as a spice and food colouring. While this venture isn’t yet financially rewarding due to limited sales and tough competition from other countries, the duo remains determined to make their turmeric popular in Andalucia.
Specialising in tropical fruits on their farm, David and Guadalupe ventured into turmeric cultivation, drawn to its numerous beneficial properties and natural colouring benefits. They’ve transformed this spice, highly valued in Europe, into a local product, though it’s yet to gain widespread popularity in the region.
While David and Guadalupe harbour reservations about the long-term viability of their project, this season still offers a chance to savour the organic superfood grown by these dedicated farmers in Axarquía.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.