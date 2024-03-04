Trending:

Turmeric trailblazers: Spanish farmers spice up Andalucía

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 20:20

Spicing up Axarquia Image: Shutterstock/ SOMMAI

IN the picturesque town of Torrox, a couple of farmers, David Ruiz and Guadalupe Martín, have successfully cultivated turmeric, a plant native to India renowned for its root, used as a spice and food colouring. While this venture isn’t yet financially rewarding due to limited sales and tough competition from other countries, the duo remains determined to make their turmeric popular in Andalucia.

Andalucia’s Spice Venture: David and Guadalupe’s Turmeric Journey

Specialising in tropical fruits on their farm, David and Guadalupe ventured into turmeric cultivation, drawn to its numerous beneficial properties and natural colouring benefits. They’ve transformed this spice, highly valued in Europe, into a local product, though it’s yet to gain widespread popularity in the region.

Rooted in Determination: David and Guadalupe’s Turmeric Saga

While David and Guadalupe harbour reservations about the long-term viability of their project, this season still offers a chance to savour the organic superfood grown by these dedicated farmers in Axarquía.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

