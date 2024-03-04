Velez-Malaga: International Women’s Day

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 16:00

Empowering celebrations. Image: Shutterstock/ Southworks

VELEZ-MALAGA is gearing up to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, with plenty of activities aimed at fostering awareness and equality. The Deputy Mayor, Jesús Pérez Atencia, alongside the Councillor for Social Rights and Equality, Juan García, and Vicky Pita, have unveiled an extensive program spanning three months—March, April, and May. These activities aim to extend the focus on women’s issues and empowerment.

Empowering Workshops: ‘Without Taboos’ Initiatives Kick Off on March 4

The comprehensive agenda includes the ‘Without Taboos’ workshops starting March 4, involving parents and local schools. March 8 features the ‘Shared Experiences’ workshop, where women from different backgrounds will discuss and share their personal journeys. Additionally, a flamenco show for equality is scheduled on March 9 at the Teatro del Carmen, with free admission by invitation. Tickets are available from the Social Services centre and tourism offices

Cine Forum Delight: Women-Centric Films and Discussions at CAC

The festivities will continue with a ‘Cine Forum’ showcasing films created and directed by women at the CAC, followed by a discussion. In addition, special lights will decorate Cerro in Vélez-Málaga and the Virgen del Carmen fountain in Torre del Mar.

