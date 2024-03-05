By Anna Ellis •
Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 16:07
All aboard! Renfe's Avant trains thrive in inaugural year. Image: Renfe / Facebook.
Throughout 2023, more than 324,000 passengers hopped on board Renfe’s Avant trains linking Alicante and Murcia, marking the service’s inaugural year a busy one!
With 6,454 train trips recorded during the year, it’s clear that people were taking advantage of this new connection.
The Avant service kicked off on December 20, 2022, boasting 16 daily trains split evenly in both directions, offering a combined seating capacity of 3,792 per day.
The journey between Alicante and Murcia clocks in at just 52 minutes, thanks to the speedy series of 104 trains capable of hitting speeds of up to 250 km/h.
These trains make pit stops in Callosa Cox, Elx, Beniel, and Orihuela.
On the environmental front, the use of Renfe Public Service trains in the Valencian Community has made a significant impact, preventing nearly 17 million private vehicles from taking to the road and keeping around 164,000 tons of CO2 out of the atmosphere.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
