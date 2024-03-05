Andratx honours women with week-long celebration

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 18:33

Andratx Mayor, Estefania Gonzalvo. Credit: estefaniagg81/Instagram.com

This week, the municipality of Andratx is buzzing with excitement as it rolls out a series of events to celebrate International Women’s Day, starting on March 5.

Under the leadership of Mayor Estefania Gonzalvo, Andratx demonstrates a strong stance on equality and the important role women play in society.

‘The council stands with all the proposals made to achieve equality and give the value that women deserve within this society,’ the mayor proudly stated, also extending her gratitude towards local associations for their collaboration.

Highlighting the significance of this occasion, councillor Madi Juan remarked, ‘knowing her story first-hand has taught us to see how society has evolved over the years’.

Furthermore, Laura Monedero highlighted the importance of recognising women’s contributions, stating, ‘we have to give value to all these women and therefore, it is important to capture it in a way that remains recorded in the history of our municipality’.

The week’s activities include a diverse range of events from musical performances by the Municipal School of Music and the School of Rock, on March 5, to a unique photographic exhibition entitled ‘Women Who Make People,’ which opens on March 8. This exhibition celebrates eight women who have significantly impacted the local community, showcasing their stories and achievements.

As Andratx gathers to celebrate, these events not only pay homage to women’s contributions but also underscore the importance of gender equality and recognition in the local community and beyond.

This celebration serves as a reminder of the progress made and the journey ahead in achieving gender parity.