Axarquia and Morocco boost tourism

IN a pivotal meeting this week, Jorge Martín, the President of the Costa del Sol Axarquía, and Driss Soussi, the Consul General of the Kingdom of Morocco in Algeciras, explored potential collaborations in the tourism sector between their respective territories. The discussions focused on strengthening ties between Morocco and Axarquía, emphasising the profound connections that bind both regions.

President Martín Emphasizes Costa del Sol-Morocco Ties

President Martín underscored the significance of cooperation, highlighting the substantial presence of Moroccans integrated into Axarquía and the sentiment of many Spaniards who hold Morocco close to their hearts. Various initiatives were proposed during the meeting to promote the tourism development of both regions, capitalising on their proximity.

Direct Flight Boosts Moroccan Tourism in Axarquía

Martín acknowledged Andalucía as the preferred destination for Moroccan tourists, particularly noting the increasing visits to Axarquía. He attributed this growth to the new direct flight between Tetuán and Malaga, operated by the low-cost airline Air Arabia Maroc since April 2023.

Statistics Showcase Growing Moroccan Visitors to Costa del Sol

Statistics from Tourism and Planning Costa del Sol revealed a substantial influx of visitors, with 4,580 passengers arriving in Málaga from Marrakech in January alone. Additionally, over the past three months, there were 1,407 hotel searches in the Malaga province from Morocco for the upcoming summer.

Promotional Activities for Axarquía-Morocco Bond

Martín affirmed that Morocco is a priority market for Axarquía. To enhance this connection, promotional activities such as organising a familiarisation trip for Moroccan authorities and press in the region and fostering cultural ties through visits and exchanges were proposed.

