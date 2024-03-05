By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 12:47

Berlin scores big: 100-day countdown to UEFA EURO 2024. Image: visitBerlin / Facebook.

The countdown to Germany’s biggest sporting event of the year, UEFA EURO 2024, is nearing its peak.

March 5 marks just 100 days until the opening match in Munich.

Berlin, the capital city, is expected to see a significant economic boost from UEFA EURO 2024, with an estimated €90M in economic activity.

Visitors won’t just come for the football; they’ll also explore the city’s attractions, go shopping, and enjoy cultural activities.

Burkhard Kieker, CEO of visitBerlin, is thrilled to welcome visitors from around the world, saying, “What could be better than welcoming Europe to the biggest football event of the year!”

“We’re setting up the world’s biggest football goal in front of the Brandenburg Gate. We’re not just rolling out the red carpet for football fans but the green pitch.”

Berlin anticipates around 2.5 million football fans during the tournament, with approximately 1.9 million visitors from 120 countries.

Air travel bookings for UEFA EURO 2024 have already surged, and hotel room rates are rising.

The average rate in March 2024 is currently €181 but is expected to reach €253 in June.