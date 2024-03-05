Blossom in Frigiliana: Claim your complimentary plants now

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 13:27

Frigiliana's Floral Campaign Blooms Anew Image: Shutterstock/ Alfonso de Tomas

THE Frigiliana local council is gearing up for another month of its ‘Floral Beautification Campaign’ throughout April. Residents can now request complimentary decorative plants by filling out the attached form on the Frigiliana Town Hall Facebook page, available for submission at the Tourism Office or via email at oficinaturismo@frigiliana.es until March 27.

Let’s Make Frigiliana Bloom: Secure Your Decorative Plants Today!

Those eager to join this initiative are encouraged to act promptly. For additional details, inquiries can be directed to the Tourism Office at 952 53 42 61 or Mari Carmen, the gardening coordinator, at 667 54 14 81, between 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Let’s make Frigiliana bloom!





