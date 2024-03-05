Blossom in Frigiliana: Claim your complimentary plants now

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 13:27
Frigiliana's Floral Campaign Blooms Anew
Image: Shutterstock/ Alfonso de Tomas
THE Frigiliana local council is gearing up for another month of its ‘Floral Beautification Campaign’ throughout April. Residents can now request complimentary decorative plants by filling out the attached form on the Frigiliana Town Hall Facebook page, available for submission at the Tourism Office or via email at oficinaturismo@frigiliana.es until March 27.
Those eager to join this initiative are encouraged to act promptly. For additional details, inquiries can be directed to the Tourism Office at 952 53 42 61 or Mari Carmen, the gardening coordinator, at 667 54 14 81, between 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Let’s make Frigiliana bloom!
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.