By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 18:12

Drip by drip: Catalonia's water-saving campaign. Image: Ajuntament de Figueres /Facebook.

The town council of Sant Julia de Ramis in Spain’s Catalonia has launched a proactive water-saving campaign called “a litre less is a litre more” (1 litre menys=1 litre més).

The campaign comes in response to a water emergency in the region.

With the goal of promoting careful water usage among its 3,461 residents, the council encourages people to use buckets to catch the water that would otherwise go down the drain when the tap is running unnecessarily.

By collecting water from activities like waiting for the shower to heat up, residents can reuse it for tasks like cleaning, watering plants, or flushing toilets.

In a similar vein, Figueres, a larger town in northern Catalonia, is taking a technological approach to reduce water consumption.

The local government has distributed 2,000 aerators to residents, which add oxygen to the water flow, maintaining quality while reducing the need for higher pressure.

This encourages residents to use less water, helping to keep consumption within the recommended limit of 200 litres per person per day.