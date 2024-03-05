February rains brings much needed relief to Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 18:46
February showers bring hope to Axarquía
Image: Shutterstock/ Salvador Calero
IN a positive turn, towns like Alfarnate, Alfarnatejo, and Colmenar in the high Axarquía region are reaping the benefits of February’s much-needed rainfall. While the La Viñuela reservoir shows a slight recovery, holding 13 cubic hectometres, it’s still only at 8 per cent capacity. This is a relief, but the area continues to struggle with an ongoing drought.
February’s rainfall has been significant, with places like Alfarnatejo receiving 117.4 litres per square metre and Colmenar getting 72.5. Other areas, like Cómpeta and Periana, also witnessed notable precipitation.
Since October 2023, La Viñuela has collected 132.50 litres per square metre, better than the previous dry year. However, it’s not enough for daily use. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) does anticipate more rain in early March. Additionally, the picturesque La Maroma peak saw a second snowfall this year.
