Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 15:24
London's iconic landmark set for a €321M makeover. Image: Colin Eby / Shutterstock.com.
London’s famous BT Tower is getting a big makeover into a hotel, thanks to a €321M deal with American hotel company MCR Hotels.
Even though it’s a whopping 189 metres tall and has been a key part of London’s skyline since 1964, the tower will soon be open for guests, although not right away.
Originally called the Post Office Tower, it was important for telecommunications until recently.
It had microwave antennas that helped with nationwide communication, and it even had a fancy restaurant that spun around, giving diners great views of London.
But a bomb scare in 1971 shut down the restaurant, and as technology changed, the tower wasn’t needed for its original job anymore.
The antennas were taken down over ten years ago, leaving the tower waiting for a new purpose.
BT Group, the tower’s current owner, sees this sale as a chance for the tower to become something new while still being an iconic part of London.
But even though it’s becoming a hotel, it’s not ready for guests just yet.
Turning the tower into a hotel is a complicated process, especially since there’s still a lot of telecommunications stuff inside.
So, it’ll take some time before everything’s ready, but with famous British architect Thomas Heatherwick leading the design, the future hotel is expected to be a mix of modern luxury and the tower’s historic charm.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
