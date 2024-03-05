MABS Mazarron: Skydiving for a cause

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 11:07

Daredevil Dive for a Cause Image: Shutterstock/ Mauricio Graiki

IN a daring display of courage and commitment, Mark Wilson, of Harvey’s in Hacienda del Alamo, is set to leap from an airplane on April 7, all in the name of charity. His mission? To raise funds for MABS Mazarron, an organisation dedicated to supporting those affected by cancer.

Fundraising Flight: Mark’s €2000 Goal and How You Can Help

Mark aims to reach a fundraising target of €2000, and you can be a part of this thrilling event by sponsoring him. Visit ‘GO GET FUNDING – Mark’s Skydive’ at https://gogetfunding.com/marks-sky-dive/ to contribute. Alternatively, you can support through PayPal at donate@mabscancersupport.org or via bank transfer to La Caixa (ES79 2100 6032 8702 0016 8624).

Soaring Together: Let’s Make Mark’s Skydive a Success for MABS Mazarron!

For those preferring a more personal touch, drop by Harvey’s to make a donation and cheer Mark on as he takes the plunge, demonstrating that community spirit can reach new heights. Join in, and together, let’s make Mark’s skydive a soaring success for MABS Mazarron!

