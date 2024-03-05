MABS Mazarron: Skydiving for a cause

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 11:07
Daredevil Dive for a Cause
Image: Shutterstock/ Mauricio Graiki
IN a daring display of courage and commitment, Mark Wilson, of Harvey’s in Hacienda del Alamo, is set to leap from an airplane on April 7, all in the name of charity. His mission? To raise funds for MABS Mazarron, an organisation dedicated to supporting those affected by cancer.
Mark aims to reach a fundraising target of €2000, and you can be a part of this thrilling event by sponsoring him. Visit ‘GO GET FUNDING – Mark’s Skydive’ at https://gogetfunding.com/marks-sky-dive/ to contribute. Alternatively, you can support through PayPal at donate@mabscancersupport.org or via bank transfer to La Caixa (ES79 2100 6032 8702 0016 8624).
For those preferring a more personal touch, drop by Harvey’s to make a donation and cheer Mark on as he takes the plunge, demonstrating that community spirit can reach new heights. Join in, and together, let’s make Mark’s skydive a soaring success for MABS Mazarron!
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.