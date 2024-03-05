Mallorca: News in brief

By John Ensor •
Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 19:00
Image of Mallorca firefighters.
Credit: conselldemallorca.cat
Explosion alert
According to the Mallorcan Fire Brigade, two people were injured following a butane cylinder explosion at 22 Nord Street, Andratx, around 10:40 pm on Monday, March 4. The incident, in a two-story apartment, caused significant collapse and debris. The resident upstairs suffered serious injuries, while the downstairs neighbour suffered slight injuries.
On Tuesday, March 5, Palma City Council removed the last of three emblematic pine trees from Plaza Pont de Palma, ‘due to the risk of falling.’ The intertwined trees, which have characterised the plaza for decades were progressively cut down, leaving the square empty. Plans to replace the trees remain uncertain.
Mallorca’s gastronomy shines as Brut in Llubi and Sala de staff in Palma receive their first Repsol Sun awards, joining the Balearic Island’s esteemed list of 41 award-winning eateries. Mallorca boasts one restaurant with three-Sun accolades, Maca de Castro in Port d’Alcudia, highlighting the culinary excellence of the Balearic Islands.
In Magaluf, a 4-year-old boy died while playing hide-and-seek. The little boy was being cared for by his 17-year-old aunt when they both fell asleep on the sofa. The child woke up and decided to surprise his aunt by hiding in the dryer and closing the door where he succumbed to asphyxiation.
Marratxi Local Police saved an 81-year-old man found unconscious at home with a head injury after neighbours raised alarms. Officers gained entry, provided first aid, and facilitated hospital transfer to Son Llatzer, where he is recovering. A relative has been notified and is now caring for him.
In a major operation named ‘Kruger,’ authorities from Spain, Germany, and Poland arrested two individuals for defrauding €146 million from over 4,200 German citizens. The scheme involved a bogus cooperative, leading to searches in Mallorca, uncovering evidence and luxury items, and showing Mallorca’s key role in international fraud prevention.
