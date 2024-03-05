Mallorca’s pledge for equality

By John Ensor •
In a vibrant tribute to International Women’s Day, the Consell de Mallorca, alongside IBDona and Palma City Council, unveils an ambitious schedule of over 50 activities.
This comprehensive program is a testament to the island’s dedication to fostering gender equality and amplifying the voices of women. At the heart of the celebrations, a banner proudly displayed at the Palau del Consell becomes a beacon of commitment to eradicating gender discrimination.
Minister of the Presidency, Antoni Fuster, and Maria Garrido, insular director of Families, stand united with IBDona’s director, Catalina Salom, in their mission.
‘The firm commitment of this government team to the fight for real equality between men and women,’ asserts Fuster, underscores the depth of their resolve.
This year’s theme is centred around elder women and embodies the spirit of inclusivity and respect, striving to ensure they are heard and valued equally.
The agenda features a rich array of workshops, exhibitions, and theatrical performances, inviting participation from all corners of the community. A notable event is a round table discussion, where five remarkable women from various spheres will share their narratives, offering a mosaic of experiences and perspectives.
Garrido’s vision, ‘to continue working for equality and the protection of the rights of all women,’ captures the essence of the campaign.
Furthermore, a special manifesto reading, attended by the island’s and the Balearic Government’s leaders, will highlight the collective effort towards a more equitable society.
With each activity, Mallorca sends a powerful message of unity, advocacy, and hope, championing the cause of women’s rights and setting a precedent for future generations.
