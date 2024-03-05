By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 17:16

New overground names spark diverse opinions among Londoners. Image: London Underground / Facebook.

Londoners have had mixed reactions to the new names for the London Overground branches.

Mayor Sadiq Khan revealed the six new names on February 15 to make navigation easier.

The branches, now called Lioness, Mildmay, Windrush, Weaver, Suffragette, and Liberty, reflect different parts of the city’s history.

But some people have questioned whether all the names are suitable.

For example, the Weaver line passes through areas linked to the textile industry but doesn’t stop there.

A recent survey by YouGov asked 1,013 Londoners what they thought of the new names.

The Liberty line was the most popular, with 41 per cent liking it, 29 per cent not caring, and 20 per cent disliking it.

The Windrush line came next, with 35 per cent approval, 30 per cent disapproval, and 24 per cent neutrality.

Interestingly, ethnic minority respondents liked the Windrush line more than white respondents did.

The Lioness line came third in popularity, with 33 per cent approval, but it also had the most criticism, with 36 per cent disliking it.

The Suffragette line had mixed reactions, with 29 per cent liking it and 34 per cent disliking it.

Men, in particular, weren’t keen on these female-themed names, with Lioness and Suffragette being the least popular among them.

The Weaver line was fifth out of six, with only 24 per cent approval, and Mildmay was the least liked, with just 20 per cent approval.

Overall, opinions varied among Londoners about the new names.