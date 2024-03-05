Replaced: Firefighters’ 10-year-old gear

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 12:40

Photo: Mallorcan firefighters with their new equipment Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

In a significant move to enhance public safety, the Consell de Mallorca has overhauled the protective uniforms of its firefighters, introducing cutting-edge safety gear.

This upgrade marks a pivotal stride in the council’s ongoing quest to equip emergency responders with top-tier tools and technologies.

The newly adopted uniforms feature advanced multi-layered construction, providing unmatched mechanical, thermal, and waterproof defences essential for the challenges of structural firefighting.

Rafel Bosch, the Minister of History and Public Administration, reinforced the council’s dedication, stating, ‘we continue with our commitment to improving the conditions of the Firefighters of Mallorca, offering them the best tools and infrastructure to carry out their work, which is none other than protecting all Mallorcans.’

This initiative comes as a response to the pressing need for updated gear, as the service’s existing uniforms, worn for over ten years, had diminished in protective capabilities due to relentless use and repeated cleaning.

Prioritising the well-being and operational efficiency of its firefighters, the Consell engaged them directly in the gear selection process. Their first-hand experience and feedback ensured the chosen uniforms met practical requirements and comfort standards.

Noteworthy among the updates is a novel rescue device integrated into the uniform’s design, aimed at enhancing the safety and efficacy of rescue operations. Additionally, to augment mobility and comfort during high-stress scenarios, the uniforms incorporate aramid-based fibres, chosen for their lightweight and flexibility, although at a slight compromise in thermal resistance compared to alternative materials.

Each uniform is now embedded with a chip, providing a digital footprint that tracks maintenance, usage, and repairs, thereby ensuring each piece of gear maintains its integrity throughout its service life.

The upgrade is part of the Council’s broader effort to modernise the firefighting fleet and infrastructure. Recent months have seen the introduction of new fire trucks and significant improvements to emergency service facilities, including the comprehensive refurbishment of the Manacor park and the approval of a new park in Santanyi.

These developments underscore the Consell’s resolve to bolster Mallorca’s emergency response capabilities, safeguarding the community with enhanced efficiency and preparedness.