Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 15:12
Josefa Carmona Melgarejo. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja
In honour of International Women’s Day on March 8, Torrevieja is proud to announce Josefa Carmona Melgarejo as the recipient of the City’s Award 2024.
This prestigious accolade recognises her remarkable personal and professional journey, spanning a lifetime of dedication and commitment.
Josefa is not only deeply cherished and admired by her community but also continues to make significant contributions to the city.
The Women’s Award is bestowed upon outstanding local women who exemplify excellence in their personal and professional endeavours, demonstrating exceptional effort, social engagement, and positive impact on the community.
The awards ceremony on Friday, March 8, at 8:00.PM will be held at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre.
Admission is free and open to all until full capacity is reached.
The roots of International Women’s Day can be traced back to the early 20th century, amid the growing movements for women’s suffrage. Its first near-similar observance was on February 28, 1909, in New York City, where women rallied for better working conditions and the right to vote.
In 1910, Clara Zetkin, a prominent German women’s rights advocate, proposed establishing an annual Women’s Day to advocate for women’s rights globally. The proposal was unanimously approved by the attendees, leading to the inaugural celebration.
It wasn’t until 1975 that the United Nations officially marked International Women’s Day for the first time. Two years later, in 1977, International Women’s Day was officially recognised by the United Nations, solidifying its place on the international calendar.
