By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 17:35

Spain breaks records: Increase in tourist spending with UK leading the charge. Image: España Turisme.

Spain has broken its own record for tourist spending in January, with foreign visitors contributing €6,550M, a 25.5 per cent increase from the previous year.

These figures are according to newly released data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Jordi Hereu, the Minister of Industry and Tourism, sees this growth in tourist arrivals and spending as positive.

He highlights the importance of public policies focused on social, environmental, and digital sustainability in the tourism sector.

Spain aims to solidify its position as a leading tourist destination globally.

Indicators like average expenditure per traveller and average length of stay also show positive trends.

In January, each tourist spent an average of €1,374, an 8.9 per cent increase from the previous year.

Daily spending per tourist rose by 6 per cent year-on-year, reaching €158.

The United Kingdom tops the list of tourist sources for Spain in January, with 833,416 visitors, a 12.3 per cent increase from the previous year.

France and Germany follow as the second and third largest sources, with 571,774 and 551,305 tourists, respectively.

Regarding expenditure, the United Kingdom leads among originating countries, accounting for 16.4 per cent of total spending, with a growth rate of 26.7 per cent.

Germany ranks second, contributing 11.4 per cent of total spending, with a growth rate of 25.5 per cent.

The Nordic Countries come in third, representing 8.4 per cent of total spending, with a 14.4 per cent increase from the previous year.

Switzerland, Ireland, and the US show the highest growth rates in January, with increases of 32.1 per cent, 26.9 per cent, and 23.7 per cent, respectively.

This growth reflects the success of efforts to attract diverse markets characterised by longer stays and higher spending.