Spanish internet speedster clocked at 300 kmph

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 15:26

Motorcyclist's point of view. Credit: interior.gob.es

One motorist in Madrid who publicised his high-speed exploits online has been caught out by Spain’s National Police.

News of the incident was published on Tuesday, March 5, following a complaint from a social media user that triggered a police investigation.

A motorcyclist filmed himself travelling at astonishing speeds of up to 300 kilometres per hour on the M-50 highway in Madrid, before posting the footage on social media.

A digital trail of recklessness

The Central Cybercrime Unit of the National Police sprang into action after being alerted to the videos. They discovered not one but four instances where the same individual flouted speed regulations with a disturbing sense of bravado.

One video captured the motorist soaring at speeds of 290 kilometres per hour, including through the Perales del Rio tunnel, where he momentarily hit 300 kilometres per hour.

Another clip showed the motorcycle speeding at 213 kilometres per hour on the A-42 towards Madrid, far in excess of the legal limits.

Evading identification

Further investigation revealed a pattern of deliberate attempts to avoid detection. The motorcyclist had ingeniously folded the license plate inward across all appearances in the videos. This manoeuvre was intended to make identification by the authorities more challenging.

The persistence of the police paid off when they identified the culprit. He was a resident of Parla, Madrid, who owned a motorcycle matching the make and model seen in the videos. In late February he was promptly arrested for endangering road safety.

Digital responsibility

This case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of reckless behaviour, both on the road and online. The investigation began thanks to the complaint of a social media user, highlights the importance of community vigilance in maintaining safety.

The swift action of the National Police underscores the serious view taken towards such offences. As digital platforms continue to influence behaviour, the responsibility lies with each individual to ensure their actions do not endanger others or themselves.