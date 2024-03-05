Torre del Mar Triathlon

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Mar 2024 • 10:01
Unleash the Athlete in You
Image: Shutterstock/ Maridav
TORRE DEL MAR’s iconic Triathlon is set to captivate athletes and spectators alike on April 7. The Sports Councillor, Rocío Ruiz, and Beach Councillor, David Vilches, unveiled the event’s details recently.
The triathlon kicks off at 8:00 am from the picturesque Virgen del Carmen Promenade, offering a stunning backdrop. The event comprises of three challenging categories: ‘Medium Distance,’ ‘Olympic without drafting,’ and ‘Sprint without drafting.’ The swim leg takes place in Torre del Mar Bay, followed by a scenic bike ride along the N-340. The run completes the journey along Torre del Mar’s Promenade.
Registrations are open throughout March, closing on April 1 and they expect to attract around 1,000 participants. Beach Councillor David Vilches emphasised the economic boost the event brings to the area, encouraging ongoing support for such impactful occasions.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.