Torre del Mar Triathlon

05 Mar 2024

Unleash the Athlete in You Image: Shutterstock/ Maridav

TORRE DEL MAR’s iconic Triathlon is set to captivate athletes and spectators alike on April 7. The Sports Councillor, Rocío Ruiz, and Beach Councillor, David Vilches, unveiled the event’s details recently.

Event Details Unveiled by Sports and Beach Councilors

The triathlon kicks off at 8:00 am from the picturesque Virgen del Carmen Promenade, offering a stunning backdrop. The event comprises of three challenging categories: ‘Medium Distance,’ ‘Olympic without drafting,’ and ‘Sprint without drafting.’ The swim leg takes place in Torre del Mar Bay, followed by a scenic bike ride along the N-340. The run completes the journey along Torre del Mar’s Promenade.

Registration Open: Secure Your Spot in TORRE DEL MAR’s Triathlon

Registrations are open throughout March, closing on April 1 and they expect to attract around 1,000 participants. Beach Councillor David Vilches emphasised the economic boost the event brings to the area, encouraging ongoing support for such impactful occasions.

