By Anna Ellis •
Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 14:12
Alicante-Elche Airport: Sky-high swaps and midnight moves. Image: aena.
The Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport recently replaced a glass panel on the northwest side of its control tower.
The operation took place from 10:00 AM on March 5 until 4:00 AM the following day.
The glass panel, which is trapezoidal in shape and quite large (3.5m wide and 2.25m high), weighing 700 kg, had developed a crack on January 22.
Due to this issue, the replacement operation at a considerable height was planned and carried out.
Since the work required evacuating the control tower, the airport activated its emergency contingency plan and relocated the air traffic controllers to an alternative control tower.
This allowed the replacement operation to proceed smoothly.
To remove and install the new glass panel, two pieces of lifting equipment were utilised: a self-propelled manual crane with a maximum height of 57.7 m and a truck with an articulated arm and basket reaching up to 45.68m.
This marks the first time that such a glass replacement has been performed on the current control tower, which has been in service since 1995.
The replacement work was conducted at night to minimise disruption to airport operations.
Coordination with airlines and other stakeholders ensured that they could adjust their schedules accordingly.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.