Duquesa’s newest gastropub

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 14:46
Grand opening in La Duquesa
Photo: Flickr CC / Berto Caceres Caracuel
On Friday March 29, La Duquesa Port will welcome a new culinary hotspot as it unveils its latest gem, Valeria’s, a vibrant gastropub set to redefine the local dining scene.
Nestled amidst the picturesque surroundings of the marina, this eagerly anticipated establishment promises an unforgettable experience for food enthusiasts.
The excitement kicks off at 6pm sharp as the doors swing open to reveal the stylish interior of the gastropub, meticulously designed to blend modern aesthetics with a laid-back ambiance.
Valeria’s is on the ground level next to the Marine Bar, Duquesa Port and they are offering champagne and canapes for the grand opening festivities which will also feature live music performances by local artists, adding an extra layer of excitement to the celebratory atmosphere.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.