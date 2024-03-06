Duquesa’s newest gastropub

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 14:46

Grand opening in La Duquesa Photo: Flickr CC / Berto Caceres Caracuel

On Friday March 29, La Duquesa Port will welcome a new culinary hotspot as it unveils its latest gem, Valeria’s, a vibrant gastropub set to redefine the local dining scene.

Nestled amidst the picturesque surroundings of the marina, this eagerly anticipated establishment promises an unforgettable experience for food enthusiasts.

The excitement kicks off at 6pm sharp as the doors swing open to reveal the stylish interior of the gastropub, meticulously designed to blend modern aesthetics with a laid-back ambiance.

Valeria’s is on the ground level next to the Marine Bar, Duquesa Port and they are offering champagne and canapes for the grand opening festivities which will also feature live music performances by local artists, adding an extra layer of excitement to the celebratory atmosphere.