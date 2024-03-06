EU declares war on excess packaging

By John Ensor •
Published: 06 Mar 2024
In an effort to cut down on excessive packaging, the EU has proposed tough measures to cut back and encourage the reuse of packing materials.
The European Union is taking decisive steps to tackle the issue of packaging waste. On Monday, March 4, significant progress was made as the European Parliament and the Council reached a preliminary agreement on the contentious packaging regulation, marking a pivotal moment in the EU’s environmental policy.
This legislation, once enacted, will profoundly alter the packaging landscape for food and beverages, here are some examples.
These changes are expected to take effect from the beginning of 2030, although the fine details are still being ironed out.
The EU’s ambition doesn’t stop at reducing waste, it also includes targets for increasing the reuse and recycling of packaging materials.
By the target years of 2030, 2035, and 2040, packaging waste must be cut by five, ten, and fifteen per cent, respectively.
In a bid to encourage more sustainable practices, the agreement also sets a target for at least ten per cent of drinks (excluding milk and wine and strong alcohol) to be sold in refillable packaging by 2030.
The requirement is also to reduce packaging waste by five per cent by 2030, ten per cent by 2035 and fifteen per cent by 2040.
The negotiations have been a battleground for trade, industry, and environmental groups, making this one of the most heavily lobbied regulatory proposals in the EU.
The final approval from the EU Parliament and the Council of Ministers is eagerly awaited, with the outcome expected to be presented in detail during the second plenary session of the Parliament in April.
As the EU moves towards a more sustainable future, the specifics of these regulations will undoubtedly shape the environmental footprint of packaging for years to come.
