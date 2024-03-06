Trending:

Fit Dance Fiesta in Vélez-Málaga

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Mar 2024

Fit Dance Frenzy in Vélez-Málaga Image: Shutterstock/ conrado

VELEZ-Málaga gears up for a Fit Dance spectacular from May 3 to 5, featuring the Copa de Andalucía and Open Nacional Base. The event, presented by Sports Councillor Rocío Ruiz, anticipates 500 participants from 30 clubs nationwide. Fit Dance, a trending discipline fusing dance and gymnastics, will showcase its visual style at the Francisco Aguilar Indoor Pavilion.

Event Details: Copa de Andalucía & Open Nacional Base

May 3 kicks off with the IV Copa de Andalucía Fit Kid, leading into the Open Nacional Base and Fit Dance on March 4 and 5. Councillor Ruiz invites locals to attend the rising sport’s magnificence. CD Fit-Axarquia’s President, Luismy Varela, credited for bringing the event back to Vélez-Málaga, details the unique aspects of Fit Kid. With 15 individual and 9 group categories, the competition promises excitement. Sponsored by the Vélez-Málaga Sports Council, CD Fit-Axarquía, and supported by national sports authorities, this Fit Dance fiesta is set to captivate audiences with athleticism and artistry.

