By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 16:10

High-flying heroics: Pilot delivers 'sky baby' mid-flight! Image: drjakarin / Instagram

A pilot’s quick thinking led to the successful delivery of a baby during a flight when the mother unexpectedly went into labour.

Jakarin Sararnrakskul was flying a VietJet aircraft from Taipei, Taiwan, to Bangkok, Thailand, when alerted by the cabin crew about an onboard emergency.

Reacting promptly, he rushed to assist the distressed woman, who was in one of the plane’s lavatories.

“After 18 years as a pilot, I’ve just helped deliver a newborn baby onboard,” he shared on Instagram, along with a photo of himself holding the infant.

The father, also on the flight, affectionately mentioned that the crew had nicknamed the newborn “Sky Baby.”

According to research published by the International Society of Travel Medicine in 2020, there have been 74 documented cases of babies born on commercial flights between 1929 and 2018, with almost all surviving.

The NHS confirms that flying isn’t harmful to you or your baby, but discussing any health issues or pregnancy complications with your midwife or doctor before you fly is wise.

The chance of going into labour is naturally higher after 37 weeks (around 32 weeks if you’re carrying twins), and some airlines won’t let you fly towards the end of your pregnancy.

After week 28 of pregnancy, the airline may ask for a letter from your doctor or midwife confirming your due date, and that you are not at risk of complications.