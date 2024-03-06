Italy’s female billionaires

By Kevin Fraser Park •
How many women billionaires are there in Italy? As many as 19 apparently, a number that puts Italy in fourth place in Forbes’ world ranking of the richest people in the world, which this year sees Jeff Bezos of Amazon overtake Elon Musk of Tesla at the top of the list.
The United States is in first place with 97 women billionaires, then there is China with 42 and Germany with 22, followed by Italy.
The richest woman in Italy is Massimiliana Landini Aleotti. In 2014 she inherited, together with her 3 children, the pharmaceutical giant Menarini from her husband Alberto Aleotti. The Italian heiress is estimated to have a fortune of $7.5 billion, according to Forbes.
In second place is Miuccia Prada of the luxury fashion house of the same name with $5.6 billion. In third comes Marilisa Del Vecchio together with Nicoletta Zampillo and Paola del Vecchio, all members of the family that heads the ExilorLuxottica Group with a wealth of $4.6 billion each.
They are followed in sixth place by Giuliana Benetton with $3.3 billion then Susan Carol Holland of the Amplifon family, Isabella Seragnoli of Coesia, a packaging company and Alessandra Garovaglia of Campari, all with $3.2 billion. In tenth place is another member of the Prada family, Marina with $2.4 billion.
