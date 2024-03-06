March into excitement with Lux Mundi

By Catherine McGeer •
Exciting Events and Adventures Await
LUX Mundi Ecumenical Centre in Torre del Mar is gearing up for an exciting month of March with a variety of events and excursions. The centre is located at Avda. Moscatel 1 I, (Jardines Viña Malága/Antigua Casa de la Viña), Torre del Mar, 29740, opens its doors on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 am to 1 pm.
Regular activities include Spanish practice groups on Wednesdays and Fridays, offering limited spaces per group from 10 am to 1 pm. Every Wednesday, the art group, crochet, and craft enthusiasts gather at the centre to exchange knowledge and explore new techniques between 10 am and 1 pm.
The Lux Mundi shop, open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 am to 1 pm, now boasts a selection of Autumn/Winter clothes at fantastic prices. Donations in good condition are always welcome.
Mark your calendars for upcoming events and excursions, including Spanglish conversation sessions every Thursday. On Saturday, March 23, an excursion to see the musical ‘Grease’ in Fuengirola will depart from various locations, a coach excursion to Gibraltar is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, and another to Cabra on Thursday, April 18.
Lux Mundi invites everyone to join their Friday coffee mornings from 11 am to 1 pm and welcomes all to relax in their beautiful garden. For further information, contact the Lux Mundi Centre in Torre del Mar at 952 543 334 or luxmundi@lux-mundi.org.
