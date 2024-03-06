By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 15:45

Mega marketing blitz as Madrid makes a mark in London. Image: Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

Madrid is making a big splash in London, with images of the city being featured on fifty classic London taxis and 200 bus shelters across the British capital.

This outreach effort aims to reach about 4.1 million people.

To ensure maximum visibility, a comprehensive digital campaign is also underway in British media.

This includes publishing an editorial, sending four newsletters about Madrid, displaying banners on the Wanderlust travel magazine website, and promoting the city in various British newspapers focused on travel, lifestyle, culture, and shopping.

Additionally, there will be a video campaign on Instagram, expected to generate around two million impressions and 800,000 video views.

As a bonus, a tactical campaign with the online travel agency Lastminute is targeting travellers interested in visiting Madrid during Holy Week.

A dedicated microsite offers the best accommodation options, essential experiences in Madrid, and detailed information about life in the city.

In 2023, travellers from the United Kingdom ranked fifth in terms of international tourism to Madrid.

Nearly 300,000 Britons visited the city, staying an average of about two and a half days and spending a total of €424M, according to the EGATUR Tourist Expenditure Survey.

Total spending at the destination exceeded €520M, with 68 per cent of travellers from the UK opting for high-end hotels (four and five stars) during their stay in Madrid.