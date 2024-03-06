Murcia celebrates volunteers at International Fair

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 9:37

Empowering Communities: One Volunteer at a Time Image: carm.es

THE Murcia region celebrates its 15,400 volunteers for fostering inclusivity and equality at the 13th International Volunteer Fair. Minister Conchita Ruiz, at the event organised by UCAM University, underscored the transformative impact of volunteering, urging firsthand experiences to make a lasting impact on society. The fair hosts over fifty associations.

€200,000 for 29 Projects: Murcia’s Volunteerism Makes Lasting Impact

With 183 registered volunteer groups in Murcia, last year saw €200,000 allocated to 29 projects. Continued backing, including a recent funding request, supports the development of a Volunteer Law, aiming to enhance an inclusive, participative, and cross-generational volunteering community.

From Alfonso X El Sabio to Juan XXIII Square: Murcia’s Fair on the Move

The fair, presently on Alfonso X El Sabio Avenue in Murcia, will relocate to Juan XXIII Square in Cartagena. Ruiz encourages everyone to attend, lauding UCAM for spotlighting this impactful movement and fostering social consciousness through commitment and respect.

