Noah’s Arc Charity day trip to Benidorm

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 11:00

Noah's Arc: Benidorm Bound Image: Shutterstock/ Studioimagen73

ENJOY a charitable day trip with Noah’s Arc Animal Charity on Sunday, March 24, as they host an outing to the picturesque Benidorm. What makes it even more appealing? The return journey is a steal at just €18 per person, promising an affordable and fun-filled adventure.

Affordable Fun: €18 Per Person with Four Convenient Pick-Up Points

They have strategically arranged four pick-up points for your convenience. To snag your tickets, head to the Camposol B shop, where Marina will be ready to assist you from 12:45 until closing on Tuesdays. Can’t make it on Tuesday? Not to worry! Carol Green will be at your service every Wednesday and Saturday.

Supporting a Noble Cause: Every Euro Benefits Noah’s Arc Animal Charity

What’s the icing on the cake? All proceeds from this expedition directly contribute to Noah’s Arc Animal Charity, supporting their noble cause of caring for abandoned dogs. For additional information or to reserve your spot, contact 602659252. Join this meaningful journey, make a difference, and create lasting memories!

For more Costa Calida news and events click here