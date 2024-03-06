Organ Concert for Easter

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 11:53

Photo: Facebook / Coral Polifónica Ciudad de Marbella

On the occasion of Easter Week, the Fuerte Foundation has organised a joint concert between the Friends of the Sol Mayor Organ Association and the City of Marbella Polyphonic Choir, which will take place on Thursday March 21 at 8pm at the Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación Church in Marbella.

Since its construction in 1972, the Sol Mayor Organ has never been completely finished; there were several attempts to raise the necessary funds for the remaining missing pipes, but without success. However, 52 years after its construction, it was finally completed in 2023.

The concert will feature works by Louis Marchand Georg Böhm and Johann Sebastian Bach played on the organ by Ana Lucía Buzón Ríos, an organist from Granada with an outstanding professional career, First Prize in the National Competition for young organists “Juan Cabanilles” and currently organ teacher at the Professional Conservatory of Music “Manuel Carra” in Malaga.

It will be interspersed with a performance of the Missa Pro Defunctis by composer Ramiro Real with the Coral Polifónica Ciudad de Marbella conducted by its director Óscar L. Sánchez Valverde.

The Coral Polifónica Ciudad de Marbella was founded in 1993 by a group of music lovers from Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara. In the 30 years of its existence, the choir has taken its voices to every corner of Andalucia and to many towns and cities in the rest of Spain.

Admission will be free and the organisers ask that donations will be readily accepted for the Friends of the Sol Mayor Organ Association for the conservation and maintenance of the Sol Mayor Organ.