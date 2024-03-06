Saving Velez C.F. : New owners to be announced

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 18:51
Vélez C.F.: New Owner, Renewed Hope
Image: Velez CF
VÉLEZ C.F. has officially declared a change in ownership, with the presentation of the new proprietors scheduled for March 7, at 8:00 PM at the Vivar Téllez Stadium.
The current season, 23/24, began with a well-prepared and robust organisation, a strong player roster, and a clear ambition to ascend to 1 RFEF. The season started with a new owner, on August 1, 2023, the club shifted into the hands of a French investor with lofty ambitions. The planning was based on the budget provided by the new owner, but it all unravelled as promised funds and obligations specified in the contract were never fulfilled, leading to significant debt by October 2023.
Facing the dilemma of bankruptcy or finding a new investor to save the 101-year-old club, former owners Jesper Norberg and Magnus Pehrsson chose the latter. Despite facing financial hardships since the summer of 2023, Norberg and Pehrsson persevered, investing private means and working tirelessly, driven by their love for the club. In their final words, Norberg and Pehrsson reflected on their nearly four-year journey, expressing gratitude to the city, sponsors, volunteers, and everyone associated with the club. They will now hand over the club with hopes for a successful future, pledging to assist in the transitional phase for the new owners, and thanking Vélez-Málaga for the memorable experience.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.