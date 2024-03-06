Saving Velez C.F. : New owners to be announced

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 18:51

Vélez C.F.: New Owner, Renewed Hope Image: Velez CF

VÉLEZ C.F. has officially declared a change in ownership, with the presentation of the new proprietors scheduled for March 7, at 8:00 PM at the Vivar Téllez Stadium.

From Debt to Destiny: VÉLEZ C.F.’s Turnaround

The current season, 23/24, began with a well-prepared and robust organisation, a strong player roster, and a clear ambition to ascend to 1 RFEF. The season started with a new owner, on August 1, 2023, the club shifted into the hands of a French investor with lofty ambitions. The planning was based on the budget provided by the new owner, but it all unravelled as promised funds and obligations specified in the contract were never fulfilled, leading to significant debt by October 2023.

101 Years and Counting: VÉLEZ C.F.’s Next Chapter Unveiled

Facing the dilemma of bankruptcy or finding a new investor to save the 101-year-old club, former owners Jesper Norberg and Magnus Pehrsson chose the latter. Despite facing financial hardships since the summer of 2023, Norberg and Pehrsson persevered, investing private means and working tirelessly, driven by their love for the club. In their final words, Norberg and Pehrsson reflected on their nearly four-year journey, expressing gratitude to the city, sponsors, volunteers, and everyone associated with the club. They will now hand over the club with hopes for a successful future, pledging to assist in the transitional phase for the new owners, and thanking Vélez-Málaga for the memorable experience.

