By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 13:30

Tiny racer, big dreams: German engineering student sets world record for fastest toy car. Image: Guinness Book of Records.

Although it looks like an ordinary children’s toy car, capable of reaching a top speed of 92.24 mph (148.45 km/h), this creation is far from ordinary.

Made by Marcel Paul, a 31-year-old electrical engineering student from Germany, this modified ride-on toy car holds the title of the world’s fastest.

Inspired by the famous DeLorean from “Back to the Future,” Marcel, who calls himself a “big nerd,” aimed to go beyond the legendary 88 mph speed needed for time travel.

Marcel’s love for racing began in childhood, racing Bobby Cars, originally made for toddlers learning to walk but later used for downhill races in the 1990s.

With an impressive track record of 14 World Championships and nine European Championships, Marcel is one of the sport’s top racers, under the watch of the Bobby Car Sports Association.

Driven by his passion for speed, Marcel moved from gravity-powered Bobby Cars to creating a motorised version for his Guinness World Records attempt.

After 10 months of careful research and building, Marcel turned a Baby Porsche 911 toy car into a high-speed marvel.

Using an aluminium chassis, custom suspension tweaks, and an electric motor and battery, Marcel achieved the impossible while keeping the car’s original look.

Getting sponsors to back the project was tough, with Marcel spending around €9,000 of his own money.

The official record attempt happened at Germany’s Hockenheimring racetrack, where Marcel easily went over 88 mph on the longest straight.