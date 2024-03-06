Top chefs celebrate ‘Carbonara Day’ (no cream required)

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 15:46

Never use cream! Photo: Wikimedia CC / Tamorlan

Spaghetti Carbonara is one of the most famous and popular Roman dishes all over the world, so much so that there is even a day dedicated to this dish, the so-called Carbonara Day on April 6. The dish is one of the most famous but also one of the most controversial.

Carbonara is Italy’s preferred way to prepare pasta, according to a survey by Doxa. That is why there are several recipes, even if some of them are controversial, as when in 2016 a French website published a recipe that was heavily criticised for using, among other things, heavy cream.

It was then that the professional association Unione Italiana of Food decided to launch Carbonara Day. According to chef Luciano Monosilio only five ingredients are needed: pasta, egg yolk, pecorino cheese, pork cheek and pepper. And that’s all, he insists.

And he should know; at only 27 years of age while working at the restaurant Pipero, Luciano Monosilio was one of the youngest to be awarded a Michelin Star before opening his own restaurant, ‘Luciano Cucina Italiana‘, in the centre of Rome. Chef Monosilio is now known internationally as the ‘King of Carbonara’

Carbonara is said to date back to 1944 and derive from the union of typical Italian pasta, with the ingredients of the so-called ‘K-Ration’ of American soldiers, namely powdered egg yolks and bacon. Today pasta carbonara forms part of Rome’s culinary heritage.