By Anna Ellis •
Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 8:28
TuliPark in Rome invites visitors to a Dutch-style floral extravaganza. Image: Pressmaster / Shutterstock.com.
TuliPark in Rome, Italy’s biggest Dutch-style garden, is gearing up to welcome visitors with its colourful flowers.
Opening its doors on March 22, this floral paradise has been a tourist attraction in Rome since 2018.
Visitors of TuliPark can admire the variety of colours and pick their own bouquets. There’s even a special ticket option to take home a piece of the park’s beauty.
This year’s display features over 75 types of tulips, showcasing the creativity of flower breeders with different colours, shapes, and sizes.
From classic to rare varieties, the park promises a treat for flower lovers.
TuliPark also offers guided tours that delve into the rich history of tulips as a cultural symbol, sharing interesting stories and facts.
Besides the flowers, the park celebrates Dutch culture with elements like a windmill and a giant wooden shoe!
Foodies will also be delighted with Dutch treats such as frikandellen and bitterballen.
Located at Via dei Gordiani 73 in eastern Rome, TuliPark welcomes guests daily from 9:00.AM until 6:00.PM.
The park’s closing date, tentatively in mid-April, depends on the tulips’ blooming schedule!
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
