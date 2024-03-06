Young Picassos at Easter

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 13:10

Easter week for children Photo: Picasso Museum

With Semana Blanca over, the upcoming Easter holidays are another perfect time for children to explore the Picasso Museum of Malaga‘s new collection: Pablo Picasso: Structures of Invention. The unity of a work.

During three mornings of fun and work, children will investigate the work of the Malaga artist in search of ideas that will serve as inspiration for their creative work in the workshop.

The first day is devoted to one of Picasso’s favourite techniques, printmaking. After touring the rooms of the collection in search of original prints, the workshop will work on various variants, from the most classical to more modern and fun methods.

The world of drawing

On the second day, they will work on ceramics, creating shapes with their hands, playing with found materials and exploring the traces they leave on the ceramic surface. They will also get to know the folding technique, working with sheets of laminated clay in the manner of origami.

On the third day, the children will immerse themselves in the world of drawing and movement, exploring the intimate relationship between our body and the line. Using traditional drawing techniques, they will explore contemporary artistic languages to discover different expressive possibilities.

Registrations, with limited places, can already be made at www.museopicassomalaga.org and at the Museum’s ticket offices. The fee per participant is €75 for a complete workshop and €25 for individual days, including all materials.