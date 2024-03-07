By Anna Ellis •
Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 9:00
Alicante Airport: Spanish government nixes expansion plans for now. Image: aena / Facebook
The Spanish Government has clarified its position on the need for a second runway at Alicante-Elche airport, stating that it’s not considered essential in the short or medium term.
Despite being Spain’s fifth busiest airport, Alicante-Elche had its most successful year yet in 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic passenger records with 15.7 million travellers.
This milestone, beating the previous record set in 2019, signals a strong recovery for the airport.
Predictions suggest passenger numbers may continue to rise this year, with Ryanair announcing more routes and Jet2Holidays planning to establish a base there this spring.
Despite calls from the Valencian regional government for airport expansion to support tourism and facilitate direct flights to the United States, the Spanish Government believes the current infrastructure at Alicante-Elche is adequate.
According to their response, the airport has enough capacity and competitive pricing to ensure efficient operations for airlines.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.