By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 9:00

Alicante Airport: Spanish government nixes expansion plans for now. Image: aena / Facebook

The Spanish Government has clarified its position on the need for a second runway at Alicante-Elche airport, stating that it’s not considered essential in the short or medium term.

Despite being Spain’s fifth busiest airport, Alicante-Elche had its most successful year yet in 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic passenger records with 15.7 million travellers.

This milestone, beating the previous record set in 2019, signals a strong recovery for the airport.

Predictions suggest passenger numbers may continue to rise this year, with Ryanair announcing more routes and Jet2Holidays planning to establish a base there this spring.

Despite calls from the Valencian regional government for airport expansion to support tourism and facilitate direct flights to the United States, the Spanish Government believes the current infrastructure at Alicante-Elche is adequate.

According to their response, the airport has enough capacity and competitive pricing to ensure efficient operations for airlines.