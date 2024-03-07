Chance to become a travel blogger

By John Smith • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 13:55

To mark World Book Day which took place in the UK on March 7 (as opposed to April 23 in other countries) Euro Weekly News has been asked to alert readers to a great opportunity.

The overseas property experts at PropertyGuides.com recognise the importance of what they refer to as expat literature such as Peter Mayle’s A Year in Provence which fit the classic story structure: a character that you empathise with, who goes on a journey where they meet challenges and discover things about a new place and about themselves.

There is a long history of best selling books which follow this pattern and two of the top 10 chosen by PropertyGuides.com, Driving Over Lemons by Chris Stewart and Snowball Oranges: One Mallorcan Winter by Peter Kerr amusingly relay two epic stories of settling in Spain.

Become a regular blogger

Property Guides, has a network of expatriate writers who keep their audience of would-be overseas property buyers inspired, informed and amused and EWN readers are being invited to join in and if successful will be offered the chance to write a minimum of 12 blogs over one year and will be paid £100 per article

If you have moved to Spain or are just about to and would like to write about your experiences, visit https://www.propertyguides.com/earn-money-by-writing-about-living-abroad/ to get some ideas and then enter your article of 500 to 1,000 words on any aspect of moving to your new home and submit by the closing date of May 1, 2024.

The main rules

To qualify you need to be a native English speaker who has moved abroad in the past 10 years, or are about to. You should be prepared to cover the details of your move, including property buying or rental, getting visas and just dealing with the everyday in your new country, with accuracy and verve.

All published work will include your image and bye line and all unpublished work will remain under your copyright.

Christopher Nye, Senior Editor at Property Guides commented “In a world of AI and fake news, nothing beats reliable, accurate news from real people on the ground. That’s what we deliver at Property Guides, and we would love to hear your story.”

We at Euro Weekly News completely agree with the concept of delivering genuine information to readers written by skilled individuals rather than a computer programme.