Commended in Good Neighbour Awards

By John Smith • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 11:48

Alan and Sarah Groves were commended for being Good Neighbours

In the last edition of Euro Weekly News, we announced the winner of Age in Spain’s latest winner of their Good Neighbour Award.

She is Alison Brophy, of Corralejo, Fuerteventura, who created ‘Stronger Together’ an organisation which exists for the benefit of non-Spanish residents.

Good Neighbour Commendations

There was a very strong field of finalists and a number of people were awarded special commendations and among them were Alan and Sarah Groves of Villena, Alicante, nominated for the assistance they gave a grateful neighbour following the death of her husband.

Sarah said “My own experience in losing both parents in Spain taught me what is involved, and I have used that experience to help others.

“The speed with which burials and cremations must be arranged in Spain can make it difficult for people who are not familiar with the system and have no family support on hand. Spanish people depend on their families in times of crisis like this. Others don’t have that support.”

Giulia de Santo Wood lives in Iznajar, Cordoba, a community she describes as fifty per cent Spanish people and fifty per cent incomers of different nationalities, particularly British and Dutch. She arrived in Spain eight years ago and “not being someone to sit back and do nothing” immediately got involved in helping others.

She accompanies people as their interpreter to hospital visits, helps people through bereavement, goes to house viewings, helps when a car has broken down. She was nominated for doing all the things that a good neighbour might be expected to do and received commendation.

Details of other people who were commended in the Age In Spain Good Neighbour Awards will appear in future posts.

Age in Spain helps elderly people

Age in Spain is the first national charity in Spain dedicated to the welfare of English-speaking older people. It helps people to live their later life in Spain to the fullest. It is a small independent organisation and depends on voluntary donations to fund its services.